I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties beginning Monday

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 and I-69 over Grand River in Clinton and Eaton counties will have single-lane closures beginning Monday for construction.

From June 12 to June 15, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will work on eastbound I-69/I-96 over the Grand River—this will cause single-lane closures. From June 17 and June 18, there will be a double-lane closure on the westbound lanes.

MDOT said they are doing bridge work on eastbound I-69/I-96 over the Grand River. The lane closures allow crews to apply epoxy overlay on the bridge decks safely.

The construction is estimated to be completed by June 19 at around 6 a.m.

