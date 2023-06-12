How CATA and Lansing police are working to prevent human trafficking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to stop human trafficking by training bus drivers, and people in the community, the Lansing Police Department and CATA have teamed up.

According to the Polaris Project, Michigan is the seventh most common state for human trafficking in the United States. On top of that, Lansing is one of the most common cities for human trafficking in Michigan.

The two organizations are teaming up to help prevent human trafficking through awareness.

“It’s easy for traffickers to purchase bus passes, without really drawing attention to themselves,” said Lolo Robison, CATA’S director of public information.

Human trafficking is often a very hidden crime, that can be hard to spot if you don’t know the signs. That’s why CATA launched driver trainings for spotting human trafficking, as well as the app “See Say.”

“It is for both our employees, and for the public to report suspicious activities, and suspected human trafficking activities.”, said Robison.

“The app is also available to use for general public safety concerns, which is very important. If you see a safety concern, please say something.” said Capt. Rodney Anderson with the Lansing Police Department.

Captain Anderson says if you’re not sure whether or not to report something, you can report it just in case through the “See Say” app. He also says educating yourself and your loved ones, is the best way to prevent and spot human trafficking.

“Michigan has continuously ranked in the top ten for human trafficking occurrences, current data is consistent with that. but again if it doesn’t look right, that’s what the See Say app is all about” said Capt. Anderson.

CATA has received 12 reports of suspected human trafficking and suspicious behavior through their new app, which is free to download on your app store.

Captain Anderson says any sort of abnormal or strange behavior could be a sign of human trafficking. CATA is funding this program through a grant it received from the Federal Transit Administration.

