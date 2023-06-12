Grand Ledge school library receives $5K donation

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Beagle Middle School received a significant boost in the STEM fields Monday, thanks to the kindness of one student and her grandfather’s connections.

Valde Garcia, the current President of the Michigan chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), presented a donation of $5,000 to the school on behalf of the organization.

The idea for the donation came about during a conversation between Valde Garcia and his granddaughter, who is a student at Beagle Middle School. She mentioned that the school’s library was in need of new books, many of which dated back to the 70s and 80s. Intrigued by the opportunity to support the school, Garcia reached out to the librarian, Morgan Douglas, to discuss the donation.

“I think it’s going to further promote all of the STEM learning we are trying to provide for students, give them more opportunities, expand their horizons, and help them learn things they’re actually interested in,” said Douglas.

The Michigan chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association allocates $50,000 each year to support STEM and robotics programs throughout the state.

