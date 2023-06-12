Grand Ledge animal sanctuary seeks volunteers to help care for senior animals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’d like to learn how to take care of some special senior animals this summer, you could lend a needed helping hand at the Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary in Grand Ledge.

The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. They have horses, goats, pigs, sheep and even Michigan’s pardoned turkey, Mitch E. Gander.

Mitten Misfits is looking for someone to come in the mornings and at night to help them out.

“We have a lot of MSU students during the summer and Christmastime. We lose a lot of them to go home so we get shorthanded and we’re always looking for volunteers,” said Victoria Worthy. “Summertime, the students leave us and we’re scurrying to get other community involved.”

The sanctuary is looking for people who are dedicated, love to be outdoors and aren’t afraid to get dirty.

You can contact Mitten Misfits at 517-281-0511.

Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is located at 8650 W Mount Hope Highway in Grand Ledge. More information can be found on its official website.

