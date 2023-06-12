Advertise With Us

Gee Farms puts family love into family business

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Farmer Gary Gee is not only proud of his farm, but the people behind it. His daughters have been helping the family business every step of the way.

This family legacy is one that has been around for almost a century and today the father of Gee Farms shared with Rachelle and Nicole the legacy they have passed down.

Gee Farms carries unique and rare trees and plants, which make the perfect gift for our unique fathers this holiday.

For a full inventory: https://geefarms.com/

Gee Farms is helping Studio 10 celebrate Father’s Week, there is still time to enter the giveaway and to have your dad win a special prize.

Enter here: https://www.wilx.com/2023/06/05/tell-us-why-your-dad-is-best/

