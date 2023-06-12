Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor closes after ‘super drunk’ driver crashes van

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A 62-year-old man from Chelsea was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly crashing a van into a Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. and caused significant damage to the building’s ventilation unit and wall, as well as knocking down shelves inside and moving a sink off the wall.

Police said the driver was arrested with a blood alcohol concentration of .280, well above the legal limit of .08 and above Michigan’s high-BAC law, which has added penalties for anyone caught driving with a BAC of .17 or higher.

In a post on social media, Fraser’s Pub announced that the business will remain closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second vehicle that struck a building in Ann Arbor over the weekend after someone drove into a house on Yost Boulevard on Saturday.

