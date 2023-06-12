Advertise With Us

Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor closes after ‘super drunk’ driver crashes van

Fraser's Pub, located on Packard Street in Ann Arbor, was closed after being struck by a van on...
Fraser's Pub, located on Packard Street in Ann Arbor, was closed after being struck by a van on June 11, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A 62-year-old man from Chelsea was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly crashing a van into a Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. and caused significant damage to the building’s ventilation unit and wall, as well as knocking down shelves inside and moving a sink off the wall.

Police said the driver was arrested with a blood alcohol concentration of .280, well above the legal limit of .08 and above Michigan’s high-BAC law, which has added penalties for anyone caught driving with a BAC of .17 or higher.

In a post on social media, Fraser’s Pub announced that the business will remain closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported.

It was the second vehicle that struck a building in Ann Arbor over the weekend after someone drove into a house on Yost Boulevard on Saturday.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police identifies man wanted for questioning in retail fraud investigation
Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons
Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Man fatally shot by western Michigan sheriff’s deputy after making threats, department says

Latest News

At the end of last month, Gov. Whitmer launched Make it in Michigan, a new economic strategy to...
Gov. Whitmer holds first ‘Make it in Michigan’ roundtable in Grand Rapids
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Local high school teams still in play and a record-setting jersey sale
LIST: Juneteenth events in Mid-Michigan
A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges,...
Serial rapist sentenced to 97 years in prison