Fire destroys several buildings in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WILX) - A barn was destroyed Sunday morning in Frankenmuth.

According to authorities, it happened just before 10 a.m. on M-83, near Bradley Road. The fire department said the fire was so intense that it threatened several other nearby buildings. The barn and several nearby buildings were “totally destroyed by the blaze.”

The Frankenmuth Fire Department required the help of fire crews from Birch Run Township, Blumfield and Bridgeport. It was also assisted by crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation, Frankenmuth Police Department and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. It took three hours for crews to get the fire under control.

M-83 was closed for several hours.

A firefighter suffered a minor ankle injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

