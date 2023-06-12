Extra Innings: Lugnuts take shortened series in South Bend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts return home from a successful road series in South Bend. Sunday afternoon’s series finale between the Cubs and the Lugnuts was canceled due to inclement weather. As it was the final scheduled meeting of the 2023 season, the game will not be made up, giving the Lugnuts the series victory.

Lansing Lugnuts broadcasters Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Adam Jaksa join Seth Wells to discuss the South Bend series and look ahead as the Lugnuts host Peoria.

