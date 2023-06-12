Experts recommend parents monitor screen time during summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School’s out for kids and that means more time in front of a video screen.

“It’s candy for the brain. How much candy is good well a little bit here and there is just fine but you don’t want to exist on a diet of just candy,” said Zakia Alavi.

Dr.Zakia Alavi is a child psychiatrist and professor at Michigan State University. She says as a mother, too much of a good thing is not always a good thing.

“In the summertime, we used to disconnect cable when cable was it. Then came the computer and Internet and we used to have one or two units, the computer in the common space,” said Alavi. She added, “The time spent in front of the screen does not help it does not provide any benefit.”

There are benefits to screen time when used for learning and communicating. Although without moderation, we lose those benefits.

“You want to avoid long stretches of inactivity sitting in front of a screen,” said Alavi.

Before asking your child to put their cell phone away, it’s suggested that the parent create a tech-free zone. Creating an environment for interaction between the parent and their child.

“If the parents don’t do that, then they really don’t have much room to enforce something like that for their kids so they need to unplug, parents need to set aside some time themselves,” said Alavi. This not only creates a tech-free zone, but provides for more engagement inside the home.

“It’s not so much about saying to yourself or your children oh, you are not going to go use the computer or be on your screen rephrase that rephrase that to say let’s make time to connect with each other as people as a unit,” said Alavi.

News 10 spoke to one parent who says spending time outdoors is a great way to reduce your kids’ screen time.

Ultimately, engaging with your kids can be the best alternative. Alavi added that it’s important to remember that limits and rules work best when parents also follow them.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.