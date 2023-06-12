Competitors meet for truck driving championship at Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 82 drivers raced against each other at the Lansing Community College Saturday in the Michigan Truck Driving Championship.

This event was meant to put drivers’ trucking skills to the test.

The drivers competed in nine divisions on courses that test their stopping, backing, parking, turning and serpentine maneuvers. Competitors revved up their engines at 8 a.m. on June 10.

“I started as a pretrip chairperson in 1994, been here since,” said one organizer. “I’ve been the chairman for the past 3 years. I’ve always been pretrip that’s pretty much my prestige anyways because I’ve done it so many years.”

Each division winner will then compete at the American Trucking Associations’ National Truck Driving Championship held in Ohio on August 16.

