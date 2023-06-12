Advertise With Us

Capital Area District Library hosts new reading program

(wilx)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Okemos’s Capital Area District Library is celebrating a new reading program. Kids and families sat down for an afternoon of reading and activities.

The summer reading kickoff party was a celebration of the library’s 25th anniversary. Kids enjoyed a combination of reading, comedy, circus skills and audience participation.

One person at the event says it is a great way to remind kids to have fun when it comes to reading.

“I think its fun just to get out and see people being goofy and performing and to remind kids its ok to be fun and be active,” said Tom Moore.

They also had a special visitor who did circus events for the kids. The event was a way to promote the library’s summer reading challenge.

