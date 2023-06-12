Average gas prices in Lansing rise over 13 cents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing rose 13.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on June 12.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than last month and 152.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.42 per gallon on June 11, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon—a 37.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices rose 12 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon. The price was 30 cents more than last month but still $1.57 less than last year.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

