Advertise With Us

Average gas prices in Lansing rise over 13 cents

Average gas prices statewide rose 12 cents
(MGN Online)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing rose 13.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on June 12.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than last month and 152.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.42 per gallon on June 11, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon—a 37.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices rose 12 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon. The price was 30 cents more than last month but still $1.57 less than last year.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration hosts annual ballgame.
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration hosts annual ballgame

Latest News

WB I-94 traffic shift in Jackson begins Monday
I-69 lane closures in Clinton, Eaton counties begin Monday
Few More Opportunities for Rain this Week
All foods strawberry were served at the 148th Annual Strawberry Festival.
People line up for Jackson strawberry festival