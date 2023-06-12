Advertise With Us

Another Clucking 5K race held at Potterville’s Gizzard Fest

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - It was the third day of the Gizzard Fest in Potterville Saturday as people got to eat gizzards and run across town for the gizzard fest 5K.

This was the third Another Clucking 5K Race that the festival put on. The racecourse goes to many places in Potterville to showcase the town.

One organizer said they came up with the name during a run, and the rest is history.

“There is something about us. We are all one big happy family, and we all commiserate together as well, so we have fun, and I think people really enjoy doing something like this together,” said Larisa Ballard, the race director.

June 10 was the last day of this year’s gizzard festival.

