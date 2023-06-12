AG Nessel announces over $338 million opioid settlement with Walgreens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a settlement with Walgreens pharmacy worth over $338 million for its role in the state’s opioid epidemic.

In a statement, Nessel said, “the opioid epidemic was born, in part, out of a concert of action by many large corporations who reaped incredible profits as a result. It is rewarding to both hold them accountable and secure much needed funding for the continued suffering of those with opioid-use disorder.”

The settlement requires the state to join the National Opioid Settlement with Walgreens, which provides $200 million over the next 15 years.

Along with the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement, Michigan will receive an additional $138 million additional dollars over 18 years.

