2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in Livingston County.

Howell police said on Sunday at 6 p.m. a 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured gun at a home on Oak Squire Lane. The child then accidentally fired the gun causing an accidental shooting.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.