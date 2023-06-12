Advertise With Us

2-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Howell

(Credit: KALB)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting in Livingston County.

Howell police said on Sunday at 6 p.m. a 2-year-old child gained access to an unsecured gun at a home on Oak Squire Lane. The child then accidentally fired the gun causing an accidental shooting.

The child was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

