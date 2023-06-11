Lansing Juneteenth Celebration hosts annual ballgame.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Juneteenth is almost a week away and community members celebrated with an annual softball game at Benjamin Davis Park.

Baseball leagues played a friendly rivalry game. Tents were set up to sell food and objects like clothing and oil during the ball games.

There were also resources available for the community regarding health and Juneteenth. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration.

One organizer says this is in honor of the Negro Baseball League and Black baseball players who didn’t have the chance to play in the league at first and were eventually given opportunities to play.

“Those players, who played but never got paid, so now they are being recognized more and more and becoming hall of famers in major league baseball,” said Willie Davis.

Willie says they have held these games in celebration of Juneteenth since they started 30 years ago.

