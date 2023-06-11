Advertise With Us

Governor Whitmer creates LGBTQ+ commission in recent executive order

(MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ commission in light of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in other states.

On Sunday, Governor Whitmer issued an executive order release detailing the goals the new LGBTQ+ commission will focus on. This included health, safety, and economic opportunity.

“Now, with the rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in other states, we must act to ensure that Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community is represented at all levels of government, including within our executive branch,” wrote Governor Whitmer. “Michigan must be a place where all people can feel safe and thrive. Ensuring equality for LGBTQ+ Michiganders is the right thing to do. Making Michigan freer and fairer will also help attract talent from across the nation and world, while also retaining our homegrown talent.”

The commission will be an advisory body in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Whitmer states it will work to reduce inequality, improve the well-being of LGBTQ+ people and look for ways to attract new residents to Michigan.

“In 2023, 74% of LGBTQ+ youth experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity and almost half considered suicide in the past year,” said Whitmer.

According to the release, the order is effective upon filing.

