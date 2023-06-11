Community members clean up Lansing Rivers and River Trails

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members got together to help clean thousands of pounds of trash from the river trail as well as Lansing rivers.

People went to Rotary Park to help pick up trash along the rivers. The Michigan Waterways Stewards were asked to help clean two major rivers in the capital city area. The Lansing Rivers and RiverTrail cleanup focussed on unveiling the rivers and trail systems in the city so more people can enjoy them.

The founder, Mike Stout, said he is amazed by the outpour of help from the community.

“We’ve been blessed with amazing groups of volunteers and organizations that support the city, it’s been a great start and we expect things to get even bigger in the future so we’ve been really blessed with a groundswell of support,” said Stout.

According to organizers, thousands of pounds of litter and trash will have been removed from our rivers, riverbanks, and adjoining river trails since they started.

