Mid-Michigan celebrates Pride Month with LanSINGout choir event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The LanSINGout Choir held its first performance of the year Friday celebrating Pride Month.

It is one of many events in Mid-Michigan celebrating Pride Month.

The LanSINGout Choir is an LGBTQ choir that encourages self-expression and inclusivity.

“So it’s a very safe place for us to allow people to be just who they are and enjoy singing and enjoy fellowship and friendship and things like that,” said artistic director Peter Hobson-Morse.

Members of the choir expressed that Pride Month fosters warmth, comfort, and cohesion within the community, and they feel welcomed by the Greater Lansing area.

“June is Pride Month and everyone feels that and the reaction we have to each other is warmer and more comfortable and it’s very cohesive,” said Jim Secor. “The Lansing area LGBTQ community is getting very close and very confident and we feel welcomed by the Greater Lansing area and that helps a lot.”

With Lansing Pride next weekend, the president of LanSINGout said he has no concerns about the safety of the event.

“With all the hate that’s going on in the world right now, you’ve got to watch what you’re doing,” said Jason Nobbs. “I mean next weekend is pride here and that’s a huge event and I feel totally safe coming to that.”

Hobson-Morse said that although they are a gay choir, their music is something that everyone in the community can enjoy.

“When they come and see a concert, if you’re not understanding what a gay chorus concert is all about, you come and you see, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re having fun. It’s good music, it’s good entertainment. This is all right, I’m going to come back again,’” Hobson-Morse said. “And so many people that were a little leery about coming at first will come and say, ‘I just had a great time, I can’t wait to come again.’ That’s also very rewarding.”

LanSINGout will have another performance Saturday. Tickets can be bought at the door or online.

More information can be found on LanSINGout’s website.

