On The Job Report: 6/9/2023

Production Operator

AUTOKINITON

Description:

AUTOKINITON, formerly L&W Group, is excited to announce an opening for a Production Operator in Grand Ledge, Michigan! Operators are crucial to our success in our manufacturing facilities.

Reasons you will love working here:

Medical, Dental, Vision, and 401(k) benefits

14 Paid Holidays

Vacation time on day one

Growth Opportunities with tuition reimbursement programs, opportunities for promotions, paid apprenticeships, and much more!

Pay Rate $17.50 hour.

Main Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Operators a variety of production machines (stamping and welding).

Follows written instructions to determine production requirements and part specifications as displayed on scheduling boards and work standard sheets. Secondary sources of information include, but are not limited to, oral instructions from supervisors and/or other employees.

Manually loads parts or blanks into machine and place parts into inventory baskets

Requirements:

We are looking for process-orientated candidates that are quality driven, attentive to detail, and prefer a structured working environment to manufacture parts for the automotive industry.

How to Apply:

To apply: https://autokiniton-careers.silkroad.com/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/37207086

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 37207086

Bakery Team Manager

GROOVY DONUTS

Position Type: Full Time

Salary Range: $18 - $22 Per Hour

Supervisor: General Manager

Supervises: Bakery Team Shift Lead, Overnight Bakers & Overnight Baker Trainees

Hours: Typical working hours range from 9:00pm – 7:00am; may vary based on product demand

Summary/Objective: The Bakery Manager works with the bakery team in preparing the kitchen for daily baking sessions, including pre- and post-session cleaning according to industry standards. Leads bakery team to prepare daily standard baked goods and special orders. Prepares orders for café case, special orders or deliveries using industrial kitchen equipment. In addition, the Bakery Manager coordinates these efforts with Management Team and receives consultations on “LMA”, Baking, Production Goals, Cleaning, Maintenance, Prep, the training of new bakers and any issues that may affect Bakery Team’s performance.

Key Results Area #1: Lead, Manage, Accountability (“LMA”)

Acts as an ambassador for Groovy Donuts Values

Supervise team according to roles and business goals

Train team on position-related policies and procedures

Hold team members accountable for business outcomes with ongoing daily coaching using “weekly commitments” derived from quarterly rocks and annual goals

Provide guidance toward daily production goals and quality standards, while working cooperatively with other bakers, decorators, café and other team members

Partner with GM in recruiting, interviewing and selecting a strong team of bakers

Participate in Weekly Leadership Meetings

Key Results Area #2: Baking

Prepare kitchen and equipment for bakery functions at the beginning of each shift to ensure efficient, sanitary and safe environment

Coordinate with General Manager to plan and prepare for the production of each day’s donuts to adequately supply locations, wholesale deliveries and special orders

Mixes, forms and fries donuts according to company recipes, methodology and Groovy Donuts standards of quality

Key Results Area #3: Meet Production Goals

Develop shift schedules and ensure sufficient staffing to meet production demands, while remaining within budget (Payroll, Cost of Goods Sold)

Ensure production numbers are being met according to company goals, utilizing production schedule

Work with bakery team to ensure appropriate yields and quality levels are met for each variety of donuts

Ensure production schedule is being met for timely delivery of donuts to display case, other locations and wholesale clients

Make periodic adjustments, where needed, to ensure production goals (timing, amounts and quality control) are being met throughout shift (resources and troubleshooting guides will be provided)

Key Results Area #4: Cleaning, Maintenance and Prep for Next Shift

Performs daily maintenance, cleaning and sanitization of bakery equipment

Coordinate with team and delegate prep tasks (daily and weekly)

Review orders and prepare any custom flavors, colors or additional items, etc that will be needed

Perform inspection of kitchen and storage areas to ensure cleanliness, sanitization and safety to company standards and within recommended time frames

Keep up maintenance schedule and related records to ensure compliance with Fed, State and local requirements

Communicate equipment, maintenance or cleaning resource needs to General Manager

Key Results Area #5: Training New Bakers

Utilizing training guide, introduce Overnight Baker Trainee to the basics of the role, including a comprehensive review of safety requirements for the role

Review training goals and expectations, at the beginning and end of each shift

Demonstrate each skill listed in training guide, before allowing trainee to attempt

Provide guidance, focusing first on skills, then on procedure and finally integration into larger operation

Provide continuing feedback to ensure skills learned are retained long-term

Other Areas of Responsibility: Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the team member for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Competencies:

Company Values: Spreading Joy, Building Community, Feeling Groovy

Thrives on Organization & Cleanliness

Multi-Tasking Skills

Initiative

Basic Kitchen Skills

Basic Math Skills

Problem Solving Skills

Detail Oriented

Clear and Concise Communication

Leadership

Physical Demands: Standard food service kitchen; requires standing for long periods of time and moving about the kitchen stations as necessary to complete baking orders. Routinely uses or is in contact with large rotary mixers, grinders, hot ovens, and sharp utensils.

The team member must frequently lift or move objects up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift or move objects up to 50 pounds.

Required Education and Experience:

Management or Leadership Experience

1 Year Bakery or related foodservice experience

Basic math skills

Understanding of baking principles

Ability to use industrial kitchen equipment: scales, mixers, ovens, hoods, etc

Basic Microsoft Excel skills

Preferred Education and Experience:

3 Years Bakery / Café Experience

Donut Frying / Baking Experience

At Least 1 Year of Microsoft Excel experience

Work Authorization/Security Clearance: Must be able to obtain authorization to work in the United States.

Groovy Donuts is an equal opportunity employer.

How to Apply:

Please submit a copy of your resume to thegroovydonutshop@gmail.com. Please indicate which position you are applying for in your email.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/46142668

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 46142668

Licensed Civil Engineer

VALUE ENGINEERING

Salary:

$

Description:

Are you a Licensed Civil Engineer who enjoys interacting with people and working on group projects? Do you enjoy the feeling of achievement that comes from tackling challenges and resolving them in unconventional and creative ways? Do you want to get in on the ground floor of a growing company where the sky’s the limit on excelling? If so, then Value Engineering is looking for YOU!

As a Licensed Civil Engineer for Value Engineering, you will work with a group of talented like-minded individuals in designing innovative civil engineering solutions that exceed customer expectations. We are looking for an experienced engineer with established project management skills to join our team as we Connect People and Communities by providing innovative transportation solutions to the Greater Lansing and Detroit areas.

Specifically, you will…

Develop, interpret, and improve engineering drawings and related documents

Develop calculations and cost estimates for related projects

Develop technical project reports and technical memorandums

Maintain project records to ensure drawings and documents are current and that engineering-related production problems and resolutions are documented

Perform Quality Control reviews on a pre-established timeline for applicable projects

Assist with project proposal pursuit and development with Business Development staff

Assist with, and adhere to, development of project work plans and quality control plans

What’s in it for you…

Competitive salary

Bonus Eligibility

Paid Time Off

Professional Development

Details: This is a full-time, salaried/exempt position; general office hours are 8 am – 5 pm weekdays with occasional evening and weekend work as needed

Required: BS Civil Engineering, 4 years’ experience in design and project management, CAD skills

Preferred: Project Management Certification

How to Apply:

https://www.val-engineering.com/careers.html

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/80096675

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 80096675

More: On The Job Report.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.