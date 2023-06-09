WILX TV 10 Will Be Off Air for Some Viewers June 12,13,14

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX, Channel 10 in Onondaga, will be off the air from 11:30AM – approximately 3:00PM on Monday 6/12, Tuesday 6/13 and potentially Wednesday 6/14, to complete planned tower maintenance. All programs on channel 29 will still be available as well as most cable and satellite signals.

