WILX TV 10 Will Be Off Air for Some Viewers June 12,13,14

maintenance
maintenance(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX, Channel 10 in Onondaga, will be off the air from 11:30AM – approximately 3:00PM on Monday 6/12, Tuesday 6/13 and potentially Wednesday 6/14, to complete planned tower maintenance.  All programs on channel 29 will still be available as well as most cable and satellite signals.

