Staudt on Sports LIVE: New MSU Rowing coach announced
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred is in for Tim at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Michigan State’s new rowing head coach, the Tigers host the Diamondbacks in the middle of Taylor-mania, and we check in on the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of unifying with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf.
More:
- Extra Innings: Episode 1 - A weekend full of walk-off wins
- Lansing Community College uses big eighth inning to move to second straight NJCAA World Series
- Vote now for Jackson Field as best High-A MiLB ballpark
- Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.