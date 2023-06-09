Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: New MSU Rowing coach announced

Fred is in for Tim at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Michigan State's new rowing head coach, the Tigers host the Diamondbacks in the middle of Taylor-m
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred is in for Tim at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Michigan State’s new rowing head coach, the Tigers host the Diamondbacks in the middle of Taylor-mania, and we check in on the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of unifying with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf.

More:

