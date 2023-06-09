Schools Rule: Potterville Middle, High School receives award for creating safe, supporting environment for students

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Potterville Public Schools has created a safe and supportive environment for students and staff.

Potterville Middle and High School’s dedication and hard work is now being recognized.

“There isn’t another place I’d rather work,” said Katherine Palmiter, Potterville’s Middle and High School Principal.

The Potterville School District is one of the 19 districts in the country to receive the National Showcase Schools award from Capturing Kids’ Hearts for the 2022-2023 school year.

“It’s pretty exciting the staff has been working really hard in order to achieve this designation, and they have been focusing on the relationships, which is the primary core of capturing kids’ hearts and their beliefs,” said Principal Palmiter.

Principal Palmiter said building strong relationships with students is crucial.

“They are more comfortable coming to talk to the adults when something going on,” said Principal Palmiter.

“It really shows that a lot of the teachers are really kind and respectful to the students and open to discussion with them,” said Jacob Bishop, a Sophomore.

Bishop has always gone to Potterville Schools and said receiving the award means a lot.

“All of the things that we did for our students got looked at,” said Bishop.

This is Potterville Middle and High School’s first time being recognized, and they hope the opportunity comes their way again.

In Michigan, only two schools were selected for this honor.

