Rain is finally on the way and what’s ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After weeks of no measurable rainfall, the forecast is finally showing some relief. First Alet Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki dives into the forecast for the weekend and beyond.

Plus, Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek at Studio 10 airing at 3 p.m. and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 56º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 33° 1868

Jackson Record High: 94º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1913

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.