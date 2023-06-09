Advertise With Us

Rain is finally on the way and what’s ahead

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After weeks of no measurable rainfall, the forecast is finally showing some relief. First Alet Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki dives into the forecast for the weekend and beyond.

Plus, Claudia Sella joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek at Studio 10 airing at 3 p.m. and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 56º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 33° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1913

