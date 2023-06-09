News 10 Today at 11 Online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to NBC’s coverage of the French Open, a shortened, digital version News 10 Today at 11 will be available online. Tune in to get some of the top headlines from Taylor Gattoni and a look at your forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 56º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 33° 1868

Jackson Record High: 94º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1913

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.