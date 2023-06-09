News 10 Today at 11 Online
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to NBC’s coverage of the French Open, a shortened, digital version News 10 Today at 11 will be available online. Tune in to get some of the top headlines from Taylor Gattoni and a look at your forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki.
Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023
- Average High: 77º Average Low 56º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1964
- Lansing Record Low: 33° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 94º 1933
- Jackson Record Low: 35º 1913
