Advertise With Us

Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation
Stock Photo
50 goats unleashed in Eaton County
Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

Latest News

What the Tech: Outdoor theater options
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Holt Public Schools begin construction at Horizon Elementary School
Holt Public Schools begin construction at Horizon Elementary School
Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed on June 9, 2023 due to a gas leak.
Saginaw Street in Lansing reopens after emergency gas leak repair