Mid-Michigan Matters: Coffee growth
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 350 Biggby Coffee locations across the country, but it started in East Lansing.
Mike McFall, a cofounder of Biggby Coffee, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how they’ve grown and how it has impacted our area.
