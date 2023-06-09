Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police welcomes 46 new troopers after graduation ceremony

The next recruit school will begin on July 9 at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state will soon benefit from the addition of 46 state troopers who graduated earlier Friday afternoon from the 143rd Trooper Recruit School.

During the ceremony, Colonel Joseph Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, administered the oath of office to the 46 individuals who will begin their assignments at their posts across the state next week.

Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, and much more. With this class, the state police refreshed their training model to make the most of adult learning and holistic leadership skills.

“It was difficult, it is broken up into phases, first phase, second phase, and third phase. First phase is a grind, it is getting you mentally ready for the job,” said new MSP recruit Justin Harris. “The second phase is all about training. You’re learning what it is like to be a trooper on the road, you’re learning the skills necessary. Third phase is putting all the scenarios together.”

The next recruit school will begin on July 9 at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing.

