Michigan landscape companies see slow start to summer due to dry spell

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been almost a month since mid-Michigan saw rain.

The lack of rain is now affecting homeowner lawns. Dry, yellow, and patchy grass is common across the area in this current drought. That has a lot of landscape companies seeing a slow start to the lawn care season. Most of the companies that cut grass also remove snow.

After having a slow winter due to the lack of snow, the same companies are dealing with a summer where grass won’t grow.

“The dry heat has really affected our business and our customers because there is really a lot of dry grass out right now,” said Corey Pant, with Fire and Ice Lawn/Snow Care.

He said people are not calling as much because the grass isn’t growing. The lack of rain means very little growth for lawns.

“We are not cutting probably 20% of our customers just because of the dry conditions outside,” Pant said.

The grass outside is brown and yellow. Josh Wright, with Trugreen, said the grass is going dormant as a defense against the lack of rain.

“It’s really the lawn hibernating. We have cool-season grasses here in Michigan,” Wright said. “It’s bluegrass, and its natural defense is to hibernate during the warm, dry months.”

Wright said the good news is that the grass isn’t dying and with a good amount of rain, it will regain some green color and softer feel.

“Because we haven’t had rain in weeks, it is going to take a lot more rain to get them back green,” Wright said. “But just bear with it and they will turn around.”

Both Wright and Pant recommend watering your lawn in the morning for the best results. They suggest an inch of water per week if you have a sprinkler system.

One common mistake people make is watering at night, which can cause mold and mildew.

Temperatures are expected to drop soon and Pant said on those cooler days, you can push your watering back until later in the day, like 10 a.m. to noon.

He advised against watering in the middle of the day because the water will evaporate too fast.

