Michigan House passes bills addressing failings in Larry Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives approved more than two dozen bills Thursday addressing the failings that allowed former Dr. Larry Nassar to sexually abuse hundreds of women and girls.

The bills have been proposed three times, and this time lawmakers believe they will pass the Senate, despite concerns in the House that these bills would enable Nassar victims to seek damages through the courts but not victims of other sexual abuse claims, only victims that were abused in medical situations.

The bills passed with large majorities, with several passing unanimously. The bills would require consent from patients who will receive any procedure that includes penetration of the vagina and anus, making sexual assault under the appearance of medical treatment a crime, and would revoke the license of any medical professional convicted of that crime.

State Rep. Julie Rogers said that while it’s the fourth time the bills have been proposed, she is confident they will make it into law.

“We are persistent, and I have a lot of cautious optimism that we will get them across the finish line this year,” Rogers said. “A message to survivors: we hear you, we believe you, and we’re doing our best to make sure this never happens again in Michigan.”

The bills would also create a variety of penalties and civil fines, depending on the violation. These bills are now headed to the Senate to be voted on again.

If the bills pass the Senate, they will be sent to the governor’s desk to be signed into Michigan law.

