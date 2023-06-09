Advertise With Us

Michigan DNR says western UP moose population unchanged since 2019

Moose
Moose(John Morrison/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR said the western Upper Peninsula moose population growth rate has slowed.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been surveying the western U.P.’s core moose population since 1997.

The DNR typically conducts a survey every other winter, but this was the first survey completed since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The western U.P. moose core range covers about 1,400 square miles in parts of Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties. According to survey results reported DNR Commission in Roscommon Thursday, the moose population estimate for the Western U.P. has not changed. This is consistent with the population growth over the last 12 years, which has been less than 1%.

The DNR says this is not bad news, even though it would be ideal to see more moose in that area.

“There are certainly places in North America where moose herds are declining,” said Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist. “We’re glad we’re not in that situation. We certainly would like to see more moose in that area, but their population and growth rate have slowed down.”

The DNR estimates that there are between 334 and 518 moose in the western U.P. Moose population estimates for the entire U.P. are not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation
Stock Photo
50 goats unleashed in Eaton County
Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

Latest News

What the Tech: Outdoor theater options
Holt Public Schools begin construction at Horizon Elementary School
Holt Public Schools begin construction at Horizon Elementary School
Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed on June 9, 2023 due to a gas leak.
Saginaw Street in Lansing reopens after emergency gas leak repair
AG Nessel warns Michigan ‘Swifties’ of scammers ahead of Taylor Swift concerts
Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair passes House, heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk