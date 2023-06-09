Loomis Park in Jackson reopens after remodel, renovation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The ribbon was cut on Loomis Park Friday afternoon in Jackson.

The park has been under construction since last May for remodeling. The city council set aside $1 million in federal funding to support the project.

The park received improvements and upgrades, including a new playground, walking path, and exercise equipment. The goal was to make Loomis Park more accessible and safe for the community.

Additional lighting was added to the park to improve safety and visibility.

It comes just in time for people to enjoy this summer.

“I really like this playground as a bunch of learning opportunities and a bunch of like musical instruments all around,” said Soul Van Sumeren. “And there’s uh, this one thing where you look for animal footprints all around and I think that’s pretty neat. And it’s just got a bunch of cool stuff overall.’”

The park will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

