Lansing police investigate early morning shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning,

At around 1:30 a.m. on June 9, shots were fired at a home in the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police confirmed there were no injuries reported, and no suspects were arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency line at 517-483-4600.

