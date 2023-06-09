Lansing Central United Methodist Church hosts living history music, art series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Central United Methodist Church in Downtown Lansing has been welcoming community members through their sanctuary for more than 130 years.

For years, the sanctuary stood alone until the Temple House would be completed. This year, the church will celebrate 100 years since those additions.

To celebrate, every Wednesday the church is holding a living history music and art series. Artists are giving live concerts on the church’s organ in the old sanctuary. The organ is not original. Different organs have filled the sanctuary with music since it was built 135 years ago.

Mark Mitchell, the director of music and worship at the church, said he can’t wait to welcome people in to listen to history.

“The favorite part for me is leading congregational singing hymns. Especially because that’s where people really connect with the music,” Mitchell said. “And so that really, to hear one hundred people, two hundred people, three hundred people behind you when you’re playing and they’re singing right along with you? That’s really a thrill.”

The concerts are held every Wednesday in the sanctuary at noon.

