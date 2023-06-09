Advertise With Us

Keeping an eye on air quality and rain chances into the weekend

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to flow our way on a northerly breeze. One positive note today is the wind is expected to gradually pivot to the northwest which could actually bring slightly cleaner air back our way later in the day. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on our air quality outlook.

Plus we have the headlines for your Friday morning.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 56º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 33° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1913

