June 8: Defending champ Williamston loses in girls soccer Regional Final

Highlights from D3 Regional Title game.
Defending champ Williamston loses in girls soccer Regional Final
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Division 3 girls soccer, there will be a new state champion this year after Grosse Ile knocked off defending champion Williamston 2-1 at Lansing Catholic High School.

