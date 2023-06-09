Holt Public Schools begin construction at Horizon Elementary School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools leaders broke ground Friday, marking the start of construction at Horizon Elementary School.

The construction beginning on June 9, will include critical building and security upgrades and enhancements, a new gymnasium and new kindergarten classrooms.

The project at Horizon Elementary School also includes remodeling the building entrance for enhanced security as well as improvements to the playground and changes to traffic flow for pedestrian safety.

In August, Holt Public Schools plans to host ribbon-cutting ceremonies marking the end of projects in the first series of the 2021 Bond Sale, including those at Midway Early Learning Center, Elliott Elementary School and Wilcox Elementary School.

