Advertise With Us

Holt Public Schools begin construction at Horizon Elementary School

(Holt Public Schools)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools leaders broke ground Friday, marking the start of construction at Horizon Elementary School.

The construction beginning on June 9, will include critical building and security upgrades and enhancements, a new gymnasium and new kindergarten classrooms.

The project at Horizon Elementary School also includes remodeling the building entrance for enhanced security as well as improvements to the playground and changes to traffic flow for pedestrian safety.

In August, Holt Public Schools plans to host ribbon-cutting ceremonies marking the end of projects in the first series of the 2021 Bond Sale, including those at Midway Early Learning Center, Elliott Elementary School and Wilcox Elementary School.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation
Stock Photo
50 goats unleashed in Eaton County
Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open

Latest News

Michigan woman withdraws no-contest plea in pond crash deaths of her 3 young sons
maintenance
WILX TV 10 Will Be Off Air for Some Viewers June 12,13,14
MI Fresh Fish Expo
Dive into Michigan Fishing
Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to flow our way on a northerly breeze.
Keeping an eye on air quality and rain chances into the weekend