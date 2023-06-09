Holt High School fundraiser offers chance to win 2023 Chevy Camaro

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan high school booster club is changing the way it raises money for its teams. It’s raffling off big prizes, including a brand-new 2023 Chevrolet Camaro convertible.

Holt High School is hosting a “Meet the Rams” event 1-4 p.m. Saturday. You can meet student-athletes in a carnival-like atmosphere at the high school stadium.

The idea is to hold one big fundraiser to cover all the athletic costs for the year instead of doing several small, time-consuming fundraisers. The Holt Athletic Booster Club is selling $100 raffle tickets, and there are some big prizes.

“We’re going to be giving away a Camaro, or $35,000 towards a new car, $10,000 in cash, and a cruise,” said Superintendent Dr. David Hornak. “As well as approximately $15,000 in other prizes.”

The boosters hope to raise $200,000. Again, tickets are $100 each. You can buy them online here. They’ll also be selling them at the “Meet the Rams” event on Saturday until 3:30 p.m.

