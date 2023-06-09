Advertise With Us

Holt High School fundraiser offers chance to win 2023 Chevy Camaro

The idea is to hold one big fundraiser to cover all the athletic costs for the year instead of doing several small, time-consuming fundraisers.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan high school booster club is changing the way it raises money for its teams. It’s raffling off big prizes, including a brand-new 2023 Chevrolet Camaro convertible.

Holt High School is hosting a “Meet the Rams” event 1-4 p.m. Saturday. You can meet student-athletes in a carnival-like atmosphere at the high school stadium.

The idea is to hold one big fundraiser to cover all the athletic costs for the year instead of doing several small, time-consuming fundraisers. The Holt Athletic Booster Club is selling $100 raffle tickets, and there are some big prizes.

“We’re going to be giving away a Camaro, or $35,000 towards a new car, $10,000 in cash, and a cruise,” said Superintendent Dr. David Hornak. “As well as approximately $15,000 in other prizes.”

The boosters hope to raise $200,000. Again, tickets are $100 each. You can buy them online here. They’ll also be selling them at the “Meet the Rams” event on Saturday until 3:30 p.m.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation
Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open

Latest News

Holt High School fundraiser offers chance to win 2023 Chevy Camaro
Holt High School fundraiser offers chance to win 2023 Chevy Camaro
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital hosts hiring event
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital hosts hiring event
Mid-Michigan grapples with poor air quality