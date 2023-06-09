Henry Ford Jackson Hospital hosts hiring event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson is hiring.

The hospital held a hiring event Thursday to help fill entry-level jobs, including positions like lab techs, housekeeping, nurse assistants and customer service reps.

The College and Career Access Center provided resume assistance, and the Henry Ford Talent Team helped individuals apply online.

Michigan Works was also present to assist new hires with obtaining uniforms or financial support for further training.

“Unfortunately, when COVID hit, our staffing numbers went down significantly,” said Cierra Sylvester. “So we’re really trying to inspire individuals to pursue a career in healthcare and develop an interest in the field.”

Another hiring event will take place Thursday, June 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Junior Center on Adrian Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring a completed resume.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.