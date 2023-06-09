Fireworks canceled at Gizzard Fest in Potterville as dry conditions pose fire risk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gizzard Festival is back and underway in Potterville.

As usual, vendor tents have been popping up all over Main Street in anticipation of another Gizzard Fest. However, this dry weather is forcing one big change.

There will still be elephant ears, rides, music, and more at Gizzard Fest this weekend. The one thing people won’t be seeing is fireworks. Due to the dry conditions and the continued burn bans across the state, the Potterville Fire Department said they will be canceling the display.

Multiple communities across Michigan have instituted burn bans due to the dry conditions.

Now Gizzard Fest was supposed to have a large firework display Saturday night to help celebrate the community event. The decision was made this week to cancel the show due to the dry conditions. Brandy Miller, one of the organizers of Gizzard Fest, said they are still expecting several thousand people this weekend.

With Thursday being the kickoff of the festival, her team was hard at work getting everything set up. She said everyone is keeping cool and drinking lots of water to stay safe.

“We actually have a ton of water that was donated from Sam’s Club for our volunteers,” Miller said. “So that has helped out a great deal.”

Miller said the entire community runs this event, and she is excited to see the smiling faces. Even without the fireworks, there will be plenty to do, including the carnival. There will be over 100 different vendors and plenty of chicken gizzards to eat.

More information can be found on the official Gizzard Fest website.

