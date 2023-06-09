Advertise With Us

Drugs believed to be factor in crash near Grand Rapids that caused power outage, fire

A crash caused a power outage in Plainfield Township on June 8, 2023.
A crash caused a power outage in Plainfield Township on June 8, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Plainfield Township was arrested Thursday night, accused of operating while intoxicated.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle in Plainfield Township was reported to be driving erratically on West River Drive, near Buth Avenue, before striking a utility pole. Authorities said the crash caused power lines to fall, which lit the grass on fire and caused a power outage in the area.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by first responders and treated at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said drugs were a factor in the crash and the driver was arrested after being released from the hospital.

