Cooley Law School legal expert weighs in on Trump’s indictment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s an offense that could mean felony charges for anyone accused, even a former president.

Donald Trump is being indicted on seven charges, accusing the former president of mishandling classified documents. Cooley Law School Professor Michael McDaniel said any removal of classified content beyond the walls of the Department of Justice is a threat to national security.

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next

“We’re talking about documents that are shared among our closest allies, the United Kingdom, Canada, Israel, I would sort of add to that list as well,” he said. “And this information is not to be dispersed to any foreign actors without the approval of all the other foreign countries as well.”

McDaniel said, that Trump is charged with mishandling documents of a sensitive nature is worrisome, not simply for the fact that he carried the documents, but because of the information they contain. For example, potential defense plans, revelation of information sources, or methods of gathering classified information.

“This is not a procedural,” he said. “This is not just a process. It’s the substance of the documents themselves that make this such an egregious breach.”

President Joe Biden is also currently under investigation for having possession of classified documents. So was former Vice President Mike Pence, whose case was recently dismissed. McDaniel said Pence isn’t facing criminal charges because of one key difference.

“They immediately contacted the Department of Justice, who sent the FBI out and gathered up all of the documents there,” he said. “Then, they began looking to see if it was an inadvertent retention of documents, or whether it was intentional.”

McDaniel said the Trump defense team has kept a low profile so far, and he anticipates they’ll be looking for a speedy trial in Florida next week, as they start making their defense.

Regardless of whether Trump is found guilty on any of the 37 counts made against him, McDaniel said it would not legally eliminate him as a presidential candidate.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.