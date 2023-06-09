Advertise With Us

Cascade Falls Splash Pad in Jackson opens with free Beginning of Summer event

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People were treated to free ice cream, pizza and free admission to the Cascade Falls Splash Pad Friday.

It was a part of the Beginning of Summer Celebration in Jackson. The Kiwanis Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department for the event.

Little Caesars Pizza and Cascades Ice Cream Company also helped out with the refreshments.

“The splash pad is part of the Cascades Falls, the Cascades Falls has been in our community for a very long time,” said Denny Dapra, with Kiwanis. “The splash pad has got this bucket, it comes over, kids love that bucket when it splashes on them and there’s also small other splashes for smaller kids also.”

Alro Steel funded Friday’s admission to the Splash Pad.

