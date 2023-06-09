AG Nessel warns Michigan ‘Swifties’ of scammers ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Taylor Swift fans should be aware of various ticket scams related to Swift’s Eras tour, as she arrives at Ford Field in Detroit Friday and Saturday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said there had been reports of scammers taking advantage of Swift fans, also known as Swifties, indicating some have lost as much as $2,500 paying for tickets that don’t exist or never arrived.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said they received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Swift tour.

Buying second-hand tickets online can be risky, and it’s easy for a scammer to fake a screenshot of tickets that don’t exist or have already been purchased.

It’s important to take precautions to avoid scammers who will take advantage of fans’ desire to see their favorite performers in concert. This could leave scores of Swift fans with nothing more than teardrops on their guitars rather than memories of a fun night of live music.

“Michigan residents who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not just shake it off,” said Nessel. “We know these scams all too well. If you believe you were taken advantage of, filing a complaint with my office is better than revenge.”

Nessel wants to remind concert goers of the important rules they should keep in mind when purchasing tickets online:

Know your vendor. Ensure you buy from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a “spoof” website with a web address similar to the legitimate ticket seller’s address.

Do your research. Suppose you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor. In that case, you can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller.

Use credit. If you purchase tickets online, especially via an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction using a credit card. Buying tickets with a credit card often provides protections you would not otherwise have if you purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App.

Shop securely. If a website begins with “https,” the “s” indicates that the website is “secure.” Typically, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the site’s order page, where you are asked to enter your personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is a graphic of a closed lock located at the bottom of your screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information you provide.

Inspect your tickets. If you plan to purchase tickets from a source other than an established venue or official outlet, you can reduce your risk of arriving at the venue only to be turned away by physically inspecting the tickets. Check the time, date, and location on the tickets to ensure that this information matches your expectations. Review the listed seat assignments and call the venue to ensure they represent validly assigned positions within the facility. The venue can also provide you with information about the unique features of authentic tickets.

Contact the Attorney General if you have a complaint: Consumer Protection Team ; P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-7599 Fax: 517-241-3771 Toll free: 877-765-8388; Online complaint form



