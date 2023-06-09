Advertise With Us

64th annual Carp Carnival provides fun, support for Jackson County community

The event runs until Sunday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - The 64th Annual Carp Carnival is already underway at Leoni Township Park in Michigan Center.

It’s being held by the Michigan Center Lions and Lioness Clubs, nonprofit organizations that raise money to give back to the community. The carnival includes live music, rides, and a fishing tournament for kids and adults.

“I hope they meet some new friends down here, maybe reconnect with some old friends,” said Dan Edwards. “The ongoing joke in the area is the beer tent ends up becoming the all-class reunion for Michigan Center.”

The event runs until Sunday.

More information can be found on its official Facebook page.

