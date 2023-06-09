Advertise With Us

$2M Spartan Strong Fund distribution plan announced

(WILX News 10)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Distribution of the $2 million Spartan Strong Fund was announced Friday.

The funds are to support impacted Michigan State University students, their families and employees following the mass shooting on MSU’s campus on Feb. 13, 2023.

The funds are planned to prioritize supporting the following:

  • Families of loved ones who were lost
  • Injured students and their families
  • Physically uninjured individuals in the two Berkey Hall classrooms and food court kitchen inside the MSU Union

The funding will also prioritize reimbursing students, faculty, staff and first responders impacted by the tragedy who sought mental health care.

The fund was established in response to growing interest from the Spartan community to support the evolving needs of the those most critically impacted.

$500,000 of the fund will reimburse or directly pay for student, faculty, staff and first responder mental health care services. According to MSU, additional information will be shared soon about how to seek reimbursement for these costs.

To honor the victims of the Feb. 13 tragedy, about $300,000—and any remaining contributions to the fund in excess of $2 million—will go toward creating and installing a permanent memorial on MSU’s campus.

The remaining $200,000 will support healing and resiliency programming through the Office for Resource and Support Coordination for students, faculty, staff and first responders.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation
Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert
Sun shines today before a rainy Friday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the...
News 10 Today at 11 Online
Rain returns this weekend
AG Nessel warns Michigan ‘Swifties’ of scammers ahead of Taylor Swift concerts