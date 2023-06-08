What the Tech: iPhone tips and tricks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are three iPhone shortcuts you may want to try out right now.

You might say these are those “I was today years old when I learned” kinds of things.

How many times do you select old text messages to delete, and do you have to check or select each one individually like the two-factor authentication notifications to log in to an account?

On an iPhone, this is a lot easier. Just use two fingers. Tap and hold, and then swipe. You’ll select every text message you swipe across. Then, tap delete

Have you ever scrolled through a website or news article, and then wanted to go back to the beginning, so you scroll back to the top? Instead of doing that, just tap on the upper right-hand corner of the screen, near the battery and WiFi icons. Two taps will return you to the top of the page in Chrome or Safari browsers.

Did you know you can listen to the radio on an iPhone? Just ask Siri to tune in. Just say the call letters along with “radio station.”

You won’t need a secondary app for this. Apple Music has its own radio that many people don’t know is there.

It’s great for football season and listening to other sports on the team’s home radio network.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.