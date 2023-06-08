What the Tech: Father’s Day home theater gift ideas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home theater requires a big-screen TV. There are endless choices from many brands. If you’re looking for a big screen for Dad, try to stick to TVs that are OLED or QLED. Hold off on the 8K sets. Save some money and pick a 4K TV, with a high refresh rate, and lots of HDMI ports.

4K TVs look great they sound just OK. TVs are so thin it’s hard to put good speakers in them. You need a sound system, there are lots to choose from. Roku loaned me their sound system. The Streaming Bar Pro has ROKU built in, so he doesn’t need a streaming stick. It comes with a voice-search remote control: The sound is far better than what I got from the TV speakers and is the first component to add to a media room.

It isn’t a complete surround sound system but the Streambar Pro does have great sound that adds crisp audio with a lot more depth. The second piece in a surround sound system adds a feel to what you’re watching.

ROKU’s wireless bass pro connects to the soundbar wirelessly over Bluetooth and took only a couple of minutes to connect. That makes a difference in where it can be placed in the room. A subwoofer is a must-have for deeper sounds such as thunder, rockets taking off, and jet engines.

And finally, we add a pair of rear speakers that prioritizes sound effects like music, and rain falling. These are also wireless. Did I mention how great it is to eliminate wires in your home theater?

Once it’s all put together, it sounds like a movie theater experience.

