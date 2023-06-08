Advertise With Us

What the Tech: Father’s Day home theater gift ideas

Father's day is coming up.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home theater requires a big-screen TV. There are endless choices from many brands. If you’re looking for a big screen for Dad, try to stick to TVs that are OLED or QLED. Hold off on the 8K sets. Save some money and pick a 4K TV, with a high refresh rate, and lots of HDMI ports.

4K TVs look great they sound just OK. TVs are so thin it’s hard to put good speakers in them. You need a sound system, there are lots to choose from. Roku loaned me their sound system. The Streaming Bar Pro has ROKU built in, so he doesn’t need a streaming stick. It comes with a voice-search remote control: The sound is far better than what I got from the TV speakers and is the first component to add to a media room.

It isn’t a complete surround sound system but the Streambar Pro does have great sound that adds crisp audio with a lot more depth. The second piece in a surround sound system adds a feel to what you’re watching.

ROKU’s wireless bass pro connects to the soundbar wirelessly over Bluetooth and took only a couple of minutes to connect. That makes a difference in where it can be placed in the room. A subwoofer is a must-have for deeper sounds such as thunder, rockets taking off, and jet engines.

And finally, we add a pair of rear speakers that prioritizes sound effects like music, and rain falling. These are also wireless. Did I mention how great it is to eliminate wires in your home theater?

Once it’s all put together, it sounds like a movie theater experience.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns

Latest News

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at...
DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation
What the Tech: Father’s Day home theater gift ideas
What the Tech: Father’s Day home theater gift ideas
Of Heumann Interest: High school golfer overcomes odds following ACL injury
Of Heumann Interest: High school golfer overcomes odds following ACL injury