Advertise With Us

Teen girl expected to survive Lansing shooting

Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old girl is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen Thursday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect has not been taken into custody.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open

Latest News

Burn bans implemented across Michigan to mitigate fire danger
Michigan Supreme Court offers hands-on legal career preview for students
Michigan Supreme Court offers hands-on legal career preview for students
Nat Spinz shows us her Hula Hooping moves on Studio 10