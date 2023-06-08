Teen girl expected to survive Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old girl is expected to recover after being shot in the abdomen Thursday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect has not been taken into custody.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

