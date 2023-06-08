Survey shows public safety is most concerning issue for Lansing voters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new survey conducted by Advance Greater Lansing shows that public safety is the most concerning issue for voters ahead of the August election, where people will vote for City Council members.

Of the people surveyed, 22.4 percent cited public safety as the number one issue in the city. Road conditions came in second with 19.6 percent, and neighborhoods came in third with 14.2 percent.

The survey also cited that housing, homelessness, and the current job market are also points of concern.

Officials said these findings are significant because they allow elected officials to see what the people want and how they can address these issues head-on.

